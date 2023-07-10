Shavkat Mirziyoyev re-elected President of Uzbekistan (UPDATE)

first version posted 10:10

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been re-elected President of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Thus, as reported by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Nizomiddin Zaynidinov, the candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople - the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP), Shavkat Mirziyoyev, received 87.05 percent of votes.

At the same time, the candidate from the Social Democratic Party (SDPU) "Adolat" Robahon Mahmudova, received 4.43 percent, the candidate from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan Abdukshukur Khamzaev - 3.74 percent, and the candidate from the People's Democratic Party (NDPU) Ulugbek Inoyatov - 4.02 percent.

The voter turnout in the early presidential elections in Uzbekistan was about 80 percent.

Presidential elections held in Uzbekistan on July 9 were the first after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023.

The constitutional amendments provide for an extension of the presidential term from 5 to 7 years.