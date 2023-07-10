Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss priority areas of cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation, Trend reports .

According to the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, President Rahmon sincerely congratulated the Uzbek leader on his convincing victory in the last early presidential elections.

Issues of further expansion of multilateral Uzbek-Tajik relations and practical cooperation, mainly in the field of trade and economic, investment, energy, agricultural and other priority sectors, were discussed.

The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events.

Following the results of the early presidential elections held in Uzbekistan on July 9, 2023, a candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Business People - the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) Shavkat Mirziyoyev won 87.05 percent of the votes.