China appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 12. China has appointed new ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Thus, Yu Jun has been appointed new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of China to Uzbekistan, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Tashkent said.

"The Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan will be firmly committed to China's foreign policy towards Uzbekistan, work together with friendly representatives of Uzbek society, actively implement important agreements of the two heads of state, promote the alignment of development strategies, promote friendly exchanges in various fields, deepen comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation, permanently strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, promote further the development of the Chinese-Uzbek comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era," the newly appointed ambassador said in his welcoming statement.

Prior to this appointment, Yu Jun has worked in various departments and offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as in embassies and consulates abroad.

In February 2023, Ambassador Jiang Yan completed her diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, China ranked first among the main trade partners of Uzbekistan from January through May 2023 with turnover totaling $4.5 billion. China also ranks third in terms of new enterprises with foreign capital created in the country over the first 5 months of the current year with a total of 245 enterprises.