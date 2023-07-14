Shavkat Mirziyoyev returns to office as President of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. The inauguration ceremony of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has taken place in the parliament (Oliy Majlis) of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev solemnly took the oath of office and assumed the position of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. He was presented with the highest insignia and the President's standard.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev handed him the certificate of the President of the Republic.

The term of Shavkat Mirziyoyev's presidency, who was re-elected in the presidential elections held on July 9, will last until 2030.

The early presidential elections in Uzbekistan took place on July 9, where Shavkat Mirziyoyev received 87.05 percent of the votes.

The presidential elections held in Uzbekistan on July 9 were the first following the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023.

The constitutional amendments include an extension of the presidential term from 5 to 7 years.