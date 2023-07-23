Uzbekistan, Georgia on board with strengthening tourism cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. Uzbekistan and Georgia have agreed to organize a range of activities for the promotion of tourism between the countries, Trend reports.

The agreement was reached following the meeting of representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan with the leadership of Georgia's National Tourism Administration in Tbilisi.

The sides agreed upon to conclude an informational tour to Uzbekistan and a series of B2B meetings scheduled for September 2023. These events will serve as a platform to showcase the tourist sites of Uzbekistan, bringing together Georgian tour operators, media representatives, and influential bloggers.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Uzbek ministry also provided detailed information on Uzbekistan's tourism potential, the facilities available to tourists, and the existing transportation and logistics opportunities.

At the same time, the sides decided to exchange experiences in organizing domestic tourism in Uzbekistan and gather precise statistics in this regard.

In turn, the officials of the Georgian Tourism Administration said that they would provide practical assistance in organizing roadshows in Georgian cities to promote Uzbekistan's tourism potential.

The number of tourists from Georgia visiting Uzbekistan increased by two times from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year.