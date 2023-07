BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Construction of a plant for the production of solar panels in the Chirokchi free economic zone continues in Karshi, Trend reports.

The plant will produce 150 MW of solar panels per year, and from the fourth quarter of 2024 it will continue to operate at full capacity, with an annual output of 500 MW of solar panels.

The launch of the plant is planned for the fourth quarter of this year.