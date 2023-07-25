ADB projects increase in factoring volume in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 25. The potential factoring volume in Uzbekistan may reach up to $1.9 billion, Trend reports.

As the Asian Development Bank (ADB) pointed out, Uzbekistan’s GDP in 2022 stood at $80.4 billion. At the same time, if the factoring volume in the country was to reach a penetration rate of 2.4 percent, which is the average observed in neighboring countries, the potential factoring volume could amount to approximately $1.9 billion.

Factoring in Uzbekistan is regulated under the Civil Code, which serves as a foundation for the initial development of the market. However, the existing legislation requires significant enhancements to align with international practices, the bank noted.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) are collaborating with the Government of Uzbekistan to establish an appropriate enabling framework. Additionally, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has conducted training sessions for banks on Supply Chain Finance (SCF) to bridge the knowledge gap.

In April 2022, new financial sector policies and reforms were implemented, allowing both banks and nonbank credit institutions, including microfinance entities, to offer factoring services.

Furthermore, the introduction of the 2011 law on credit information sharing has facilitated the establishment of the first local private credit bureau in Uzbekistan.

In 2022, ADB committed 5 new public sector projects and programs for just over $1 billion to Uzbekistan. To date, ADB has committed 240 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $11.5 billion to Uzbekistan. Cumulative loan disbursements to Uzbekistan amount to $7.69 billion.