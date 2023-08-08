Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 8 August 2023 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
President of Uzbekistan ratifies military-technical cooperation deal with Pakistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed the law on ratification of the agreement on military-technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed during Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Islamabad (Pakistan) in early March of the previous year.

Pakistan is ranked seventh in the world army rankings for the year 2023. The defense budget for the country is anticipated to be $7.5 billion. Pakistan too possesses nuclear weapons.

Pakistan's military-industrial complex is capable of producing a wide range of weaponry, including short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, several types of ammunition, and armored vehicles.

The country also manufactures aircraft components. At the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), a contemporary JF-17 fighter-bomber and reconnaissance drones are being constructed.

