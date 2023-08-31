Egypt's construction company keen to invest in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 31. Hassan Allam Holding, Egypt's construction company, has reached an agreement with the Government of Uzbekistan on participation in joint projects, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Hassan Allam Holding Managing Director Mahmoud El Essawy and Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov.

The sides have discussed the prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, water supply, and the production of metal and chemical products. The focus was on the prospects of attracting investments and utilizing the company's practical experience for joint project implementation in key sectors of our country's economy.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on signing a joint roadmap for implementing investment projects and organizing a visit of the company's CEO to Uzbekistan to initiate practical work on implementing the agreed-upon points.

Hassan Allam Holding, founded in 1936, is one of the largest financial-industrial corporations in Egypt. Over the past 5 years, they have successfully completed 70 projects in the Middle East and Africa. According to Forbes, the company is listed among the top 100 best Arab family businesses. Their assets amount to $8 billion, and they have 45,000 employees.