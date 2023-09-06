Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 6 September 2023 03:00 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan shares volume of foreign investments for 1H2023

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 6. China becomes the largest foreign investor in Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

Overall, companies have invested a total of 139.1 trillion Uzbek soums ($11.4 billion) in Uzbekistan in the first six months of 2023. Significant share of these investments, 59 trillion soums ($4.8 billion) or 42.4 percent account for foreign investment and loans directed to fixed capital.

Countries with the largest amount of investments to Uzbekistan include:

• China - 20.5 percent

• Russia - 18.8 percent

• Türkiye - 6.2 percent

• Saudi Arabia - 8.5 percent

• Cyprus - 4.3 percent

• Germany - 2.7 percent

• Switzerland - 2.5 percent

• UK – 2 percent

• USA - 1.9 percent

Earlier this year, a protocol aimed at improving the investment environment in Uzbekistan was signed during a session of the Foreign Investors Council in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent. The protocol included proposals for enhancing the investment climate in Uzbekistan. Moreover, an Agreement on Cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was adopted, aimed at providing technical and consultative support to enhance the national legislation.

