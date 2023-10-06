Russia, Uzbekistan eye establishing joint development fund to facilitate investments

TASНKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Uzbekistan and Russia plan to create a joint development fund aimed at facilitating investments in a range of strategic projects, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on October 6 within the framework of Mirziyoyev’s working visit to Russia.

"The fund is necessary today, because Uzbekistan has serious intentions in cooperation with Russia. At this difficult time, we need to cooperate. There are a lot of areas where we have achieved good results," Uzbekistan’s president said.

Mirziyoyev stressed that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Russia have reached the level of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance via the political will of heads of both states.

"Of course, a lot has been done, but there are still a lot of reserves, resources waiting to be tackled. We also welcome the processes that are taking place in our Eurasian Economic Union, where Uzbekistan participates as an observer. There are many joint projects, including industrial cooperation," he added.

On October 5, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev set off on a working visit to Russia, which is scheduled to last until October 7, 2023.

The president of Uzbekistan has already visited Kazan and got acquainted with its industrial potential. In accordance with the program of the visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also hold a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.