Uzbekistan pulls off steady oil output growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Uzbekistan has produced over 520,300 tons of oil from January through August, 2023, Trend reports.

As per data by Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee, the volume of production increased by 0.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has expressed its readiness to increase oil supplies to Uzbekistan. As per Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, currently, 87,000 tons of Kazakh oil are transported to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"If we manage to agree on improving supply conditions, then the volume will increase accordingly," he noted.

In accordance with the Agreement on the transit of 300,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan, 79,000 tons have been delivered since the beginning of the year.

Oil supply in the direction of the Republic of Uzbekistan is carried out from the Shagyr oil loading station (Shymkent) and the Kasymov oil pumping station (Atyrau) of Kazakhstan.