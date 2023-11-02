EIB supports Uzbekistan in reaching ambitious green energy goals (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The European Investment Bank will support investors and the government of Uzbekistan to reach the country’s ambitious targets in reaching energy efficiency, a source at the bank told Trend.

The source noted that EIB has already invested in four Solar Photovoltaic systems in regions of Tutly, Samarkand, Jizzakh and Sherabad to support Uzbekistan’s green energy goals.

"Since the launch of EIB’s activities in Uzbekistan in 2018, the Bank has signed five loans for a total of 405 million euros that support multiple infrastructure and economic sectors such as energy efficiency and renewable energy generation, as well as water management and access to finance for SMEs," the source noted.

The bank representative has also stressed that EIB has been actively supporting EU’s priorities in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries both in the public and private sectors as set out in the 2019 EU Strategy on Central Asia, and more recently in line with the EU Global Gateway strategy.

"EIB co-finances EU’s priority initiatives with other financial institutions such as the World Bank, EBRD and KfW," the source said.

Earlier this year, EIB supported the development of photovoltaic facilities in Uzbekistan with the largest collective capacity within the region, investing $83.6 million (as part of a larger sum of $396.4 million in collaboration with other international financial institutions) in Uzbekistan's 2023 solar program.

Meanwhile, the overall volume of EIB's investments in Uzbekistan's projects amounts to 410 million euros. The Bank continues to explore opportunities for engaging in access to finance support for the private sector in this region while supporting, as much as possible, their link to more green activities and practices.