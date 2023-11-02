France keen to promote new projects for boosting Uzbekistan’s green energy dev’t

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. France expressed readiness to take measures to promote new major projects in the fields of green energy in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in a narrow format in the Congress Center of Uzbekistan’s city of Samarkand.

During the talks, the parties discussed several fields for development of cooperation, such as extraction and processing of raw materials, innovative agriculture, water supply, logistics, infrastructure development, and tourism.

Moreover, Emmanuel Macron expressed full support for the ongoing program of irreversible reforms in the New Uzbekistan.

The leaders discussed in detail the issues of further building up comprehensive Uzbek-French cooperation and agreed to bring bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

It was stressed that in recent years, the Uzbek-French multifaceted relations have been developing dynamically in all directions. The growth of trade turnover and the number of joint ventures was noted with satisfaction, as the portfolio of active and promising investment projects exceeded 10 billion euros.

The French president also noted that a 1 billion euro worth Strategic Cooperation Program is being implemented with the French Development Agency.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France stood at 380.75 million euros from January through July of 2023.

This figure represents a significant increase of 1.9 times or 98.32 percent compared to the same period in 2022, which witnessed a trade turnover of 191.99 million euros.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel