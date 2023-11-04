German DB Engineering & Consulting keen to help transform Uzbekistan’s rail transport (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. DB Engineering & Consulting’s ongoing efforts in Uzbekistan are aimed at helping optimize and transform the country’s rail transport sector, a source at the company told Trend.

The company representative stressed that the partnership with Uzbekistan, has been instrumental in shaping the country’s rail sector for the next 5 years, starting from 2019.

"DB Engineering & Consulting has played a significant role in enhancing the transport sector in Uzbekistan through its partnership with O’zbekiston temir yo’llari JSC (Uzbekistan Railways)," the source said.

Further speaking, the representative noted that the collaboration began with the electrification of the Karshi-Termez line and the construction of a tunnel at the Kamchik Pass, providing a strategically important route as an access for ground transport travelling between the regions of Tashkent and Namangan.

"Moreover, DB E&C strengthened its position even more by securing contracts for the enhancement of the Tashkent metro system and the electrification of the 452-kilometer Bukhara-Urgench-Khiva rail section, aiming to reduce travel time from Tashkent to Urgench from 18 to 7 hours," the company representative stated.

"DB Engineering & Consulting’s initiatives in Uzbekistan not only improve transportation infrastructure, but also enhance tourism potential, transit corridors activities and help reach Uzbekistan’s energy goals via reducing CO2 emissions," the source stated.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans implementation of a number of projects for enhanced road infrastructure starting from January 1, 2025.

The project includes the design, construction and reconstruction of public highways in accordance with international requirements for high-speed traffic.

Thus, in 2025, it is planned to build toll roads in the direction of Tashkent - Andijan, Tashkent – Samarkand and a toll tunnel at the Takhtakoracha pass.

Some other changes in the road infrastructure include involvement of the private sector in management of public roads with the aim of exploring the benefits and challenges associated with private sector involvement in road management.