Uzbekistan’s economic reforms move investment opportunities - Montfort Consulting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Uzbekistan’s economic reforms move to provide investment opportunities, Managing Director of the UK-based Montfort Eurasia consulting firm Eleanor Kramers said, Trend reports.

The remark was made at the “Discover Uzbekistan and the business opportunities” webinar within the International Trade Week event.

According to Kramers, the desire of Uzbekistan’s private sector to internationalize has yielded various benefits, including the subsidies for exports.

“This support has not only improved international relations but also enhanced the private sector's ability to attract foreign financing,” she said.

The company representative also noted that various international financial institutions (IFIs) such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have become actively involved in the professionalization of the private sector, further contributing to its success on the global stage.

Earlier this year, the UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Timothy Smart said that the UK is keen to support Uzbekistan’s ambitious privatization program including through working with the London Stock Exchange and the UK’s world-leading financial and business services sector.

"The UKEF provides a platform for UK Government support to large-scale projects in Uzbekistan that in turn will advance bilateral trade. Over the next couple of years technical assistance on effective economic governance and delivery of reforms will continue to be provided through the Effective Governance for Economic Development (EGED) program in such policy areas as green transition, SOE transformation, further development of e-commerce and the private sector in Uzbekistan, as well gender mainstreaming and support to labor market reforms," the ambassador noted.

Overall, companies have invested a total of 139.1 trillion Uzbek soums ($11.4 billion) in Uzbekistan in the first six months of 2023. A significant share of these investments, 59 trillion soums ($4.8 billion), or 42.4 percent, account for foreign investment and loans directed to fixed capital.

