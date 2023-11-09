Uzbekistan urges ECO members to assist transport corridors dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 9. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged the members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to assist the development of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye transport corridor, Trend reports.

He has made the remark during his speech at the opening of the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held today in Tashkent.

Speaking of strengthening transport and communication links, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that most ECO member states lack direct access to the sea.

"Simultaneously, it's crucial to fully utilize the potential of transcontinental transport corridors connecting us to key markets in the Asia-Pacific region, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, passing through our territories. In the future, launching multimodal China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan road and the Trans-Afghan corridor will be in the interest of all member states," he said.

Mirziyoyev urge ECO members to join the document on the development of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye corridor, adopted at the ministerial meeting on November 2 in Tashkent, and optimize mutual tariffs and fees.

The President also suggested to establish a digital transport and customs office organization in Tashkent to widely implement and efficiently coordinate modern systems, such as digitizing freight documents.