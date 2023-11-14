French Voltalia, Uzbekistan ink deal on construction of new hybrid power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. The French Voltalia energy company and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol for the construction of a new hybrid power plant project in Sarymai district of Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region, Trend reports.

The plant was initially assumed to have a capacity of 100 MW but was later redesigned to generate 123 MW.

Moreover, the company has signed a protocol on the construction of a 100 MW wind farm and a battery system within the plant.

Meanwhile, Voltalia opened a new office in Tashkent in July of 2023. The ceremony was attended by the French Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Orelia Bouchez.

Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy, aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to 25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new renewable energy capacity.

In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of 2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.