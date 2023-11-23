French SNF looks to enter Uzbek oil market - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. SNF is looking to establish a presence in Uzbekistan in the near future, Bertrand Sahuc, Senior Project Manager of French SNF Floerger company told Trend on the sidelines of the SPE Technical Conference and Exhibition held in Baku.

The company representative noted that SNF aims to establish a strong global presence through robust development strategies.



"One of our key pursuits involves polymer flooding, an innovative method that steadily enhances oil recovery rates," he said.

Sahuc explained that this approach forms the cornerstone of SNF's expanding operations in the region, leading toward sustained growth od the oil refining industry," he said.

The SPE Caspian Technical Conference kicked off in Baku on November 21, and will continue until November 23. It will bring together global industry leaders and technical experts to share perspectives on the industry and address the unique challenges and opportunities it presents.