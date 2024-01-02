Chinese company plans to implement number of projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Chinese company Rongjiang has expressed its intention to implement a number of projects in Fergana region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The Governor (Khokim) of the Fergana region Khairullo Bozorov met with Rongjiang delegation headed by Wang Yue Hu, head of the investment group operating in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China to discuss the matter.

Wang Yue Hu, highly appreciating the conditions for foreign investors in Uzbekistan, especially in Fergana region, expressed readiness to invest in construction and development fields.

He also announced intention to participate in projects such as the creation of a Chinese industrial and service park, as well as a Chinese transport and logistics center in Fergana region. These initiatives contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and China.

The parties agreed to organize cooperation for the successful implementation of all projects.