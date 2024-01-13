Uzbekistan, Japan sign documents in various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. Uzbekistan and Japan signed 14 documents in education, IT, alternative energy and medicine spheres, Trend reports.

The agreements were also signed regarding use of space technologies in geodesy and cartography. All the documents were signed during the Uzbek-Japanese Business Forum.

The forum was held in Tashkent, with participation of Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosuke Kozuki.

Both ministers spoke at the opening ceremony.

Emphasizing the high level of trusting relations between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Japan, Laziz Kudratov outlined Uzbekistan's key achievements in the development of economy, trade, industry and improvement of investment climate.

In particular, he noted the introduction of effective legislative norms aimed at protecting the rights and interests of investors, the level of provision of all necessary utilities and infrastructure, availability of energy resources, reduction of state participation in the economy and large-scale privatization processes, creation of benefits and preferences for investors, the possibility of duty-free exports to the EU markets within the framework of GSP+ and CIS markets, diversification of interregional transport corridors.

The sides highlighted the importance of direct contacts between the representatives of business circles of the two countries, and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support in the implementation of all joint projects and initiatives. The heads of Japanese companies were assured of the commitment of the Uzbek government to accelerate the scale of Uzbek-Japanese business partnership.