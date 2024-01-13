Uzbekistan, World Bank weigh effective water resource ruling options

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. Uzbekistan and representatives of the World Bank discuss methods of effective water resource management and trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Adiz Boboev, and representatives of the World Bank (WB).

The meeting was also attended by WB Project Manager for Water Resources Management Azad Abdulhamid, WB Senior Economist Eskender Trushin, Deputy Director of the Department of Formation and Analysis of the Social and Production Infrastructure Development Program Jamol Tukhtaev, and Head of the World Bank Group Cooperation Department Behzod Hamroyev.

The main subjects of discussion were actual water supply initiatives, such as the implementation of modern water-saving technologies, efficient water resource management, and ways for metering water usage.

It was mentioned that Uzbekistan's president prioritizes the adoption of urgent steps to develop and modernize the sector. On January 5, 2024, the Uzbek President issued a decree titled "On Measures to Improve the Water Resources Management System at the Lower Level and Increase the Efficiency of Water Resources Use." The bank's representatives presented proposals for the effective continuation of Uzbekistan's reforms in this area.

The parties also considered the existing problems in Uzbekistan in this sphere, the management system, systemic approaches to overcoming the problems, and international experience in this field, in particular the experience of Türkiye, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Egypt.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to discuss the mentioned matters in detail.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has allocated 22 trillion Uzbek soums ($1.8 billion) from the state budget for the upgrade of the water management system from 2021 through 2023.

According to Uzbekistan’s Minister of Water Resources, Shavkat Khamrayev, it is planned to allocate another 1.7 trillion soums ($139.2 billion) and additional loans in the amount of $300 million from international financial organizations for the improvement of water management systems in 2024.