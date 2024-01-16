Uzbekistan and UK discuss current state, prospects for co-op development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan and UK discussed current state and prospects for development of cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between ambassador of Uzbekistan Ravshan Usmanov with Director of the Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the UK Foreign Office Chris Allan on January 15.

During the meeting, the British side was provided with detailed information on the large-scale changes being undertaken in Uzbekistan in all spheres of society and state life.

Special attention was paid to the matters of intensifying political dialog at high and upper levels, expanding interparliamentary cooperation, diversifying interaction in trade-economic and investment spheres, as well as strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the field of education.

The sides agreed to continue diplomatic communications to discuss practical steps to realize the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in the above-mentioned areas.