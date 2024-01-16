Uzbekistan plans to strengthen financial discipline, revise tax system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. The budget deficit should not exceed 4 percent in 2024 and this task will be achieved by strengthening financial discipline, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting devoted to the government's priorities for economic development for 2024.

Many state enterprises failed to send 8 trillion soums ($647.9 million) to the budget in the form of dividends and tax payments in 2023.

It was emphasized that in Sirdarya and Jizzakh tax revenues increased by 20 percent, while in Khorezm, Bukhara and Kashkadarya this indicator did not even reach 7 percent.

Out of 18,000 public catering enterprises with the status of a legal entity, only 2,300 are VAT payers.

At the meeting, the work of tax authorities in the field was criticized.

In general, it was noted that it is time for a radical revision of the tax system and the activities of tax officials.

In particular, the work with 40,000 budget organizations will be transferred from the regions to the newly created Inspectorate of Budget Organizations under the Tax Committee. This Inspectorate will be fully digitized and integrated into the electronic system of the Treasury.

An Inspectorate for collection of tax debts will be created. The Inspectorate will have the same powers as the Bureau of Enforcement.

A separate system will be created that will work with 80 of the largest enterprises and 35 commercial banks, which provide 50 percent of tax revenues to the Uzbek budget.

For this purpose, a new structure will be created within the Inspectorate for Large Taxpayers, which will work directly with the Ministry of Economy and Finance.