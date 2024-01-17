Uzbekistan establishes Research Institute of Criminology

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan established the Research Institute of Criminology and Trend reports.

This is stated in the presidential decree, "On measures to raise to a qualitatively new level of research activity in the field of ensuring public security and combating crime."

The Institute is a national research institution specializing in scientific and expert support of criminological activity. It is part of the organizational structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and has the status of a legal entity.

The head of the institute is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Research Institute:

- conducts profound studies of the criminogenic situation in the Republic, system analysis, and forecasting of crime trends;

- provides methodological assistance to the bodies of inquiry and preliminary investigation in identifying the factors of crimes that have caused public resonance and developing measures to eliminate them;

- prepares scientific personnel of higher qualification in the form of independent studies in the field of criminology.

The Institute shall fulfill its tasks independently of any state bodies, public associations, or officials; it shall be prohibited to hinder its activities or influence them in order to change the information in the research report.