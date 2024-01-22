Spanish company ready to build water treatment plant in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 22. The Spanish Almar Water Solutions company expressed readiness to build a water treatment plant in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting with the vice president of the Spanish Almar Water Solutions company, Aranzazu Mencia Saeta, which was held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

Prospects of attracting foreign direct investment and advanced technologies to Uzbekistan were discussed during the meeting.

Vice President of Almar Water Solutions, Aranzazu Mencia Saeta, noted that the company is interested in participation in the construction and modernization of treatment facility projects in Uzbekistan. Thus, the Spanish side expressed readiness to build a water treatment plant using its technologies in the satellite city of Samarkand on the basis of a public-private partnership. Aranzazu Mencia Saeta emphasized that the financial aspects of the project will be covered by the company's own funds and loans from international financial institutions.

It was noted that at the initial stage, the company planned to develop project documentation and agree tariffs with Uzbekistan's Suvtaminot Joint Stock Company and Samarkand region administration. After that, the parties will be able to sign a mutual agreement on the implementation of the project.

Almar Water Solutions is the world's leading water infrastructure development and maintenance company. It provides innovative utility solutions for the urban and industrial sectors. The company operates in four main areas: new project development, asset management, service solutions, and meeting the needs of its customers by adapting industrial water.

The Spanish company also has extensive experience in international projects. Almar Water Solutions is headquartered in Madrid.