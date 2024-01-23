Uzbekistan, Türkiye to implement high-tech agricultural project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 23. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed the implementation of a high-tech agricultural project, Trend reports.

Governor of Uzbekistan's Sirdarya region, Akmaljon Mahmudaliyev met with the board chairman of the Turkish Minessi company, Yasin Kaplan, to discuss the project.

The proposed complex includes four blocks, each of which is designed to grow different types of agricultural products, such as strawberries, vegetables, fruits, fruit tree seedlings, as well as flowers and flower seedlings.

In each block, it is planned to organize sites for the processing, sorting, and packaging of products.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $500 million. Up to 750 people will be permanently employed at the enterprise.

The complex will use modern energy- and water-saving technologies, as well as receive electricity from photopanels and wind generators.

It is planned to build a 10 MW power plant in the future.

Minessi intends to export the enterprise's products to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Uzbek side expressed its full support for this project.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Türkiye stated earlier this month their intention to raise trade turnover to $5 billion. As of now, nearly 1,800 Turkish-invested companies are operating successfully in Uzbekistan.

The latest data shows that, during the first four months of 2023, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached little over $1 billion.