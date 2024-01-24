Uzbekistan, China keen on intensifying inter-parliamentary dialogue

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan and China are keen on expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue and intensifying the activity of friendship groups, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between president Mirziyoyev with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji as part of Uzbek president's state visit to China.

In the course of the conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction the highest level of Uzbek-Chinese relations and expressed confidence that the current visit will give a new powerful impetus to the expansion of comprehensive strategic partnership.

Mutual trade volume has doubled in recent years, the number of joint ventures has tripled.

Interregional cooperation has expanded, as evidenced by the fruitful results of the first Uzbek-Chinese interregional forum held in Urumqi on January 22.

China's experience in poverty alleviation is being actively introduced.

Interest has been expressed in establishing joint centers for specialist training in technical areas, studying China's experience in the sphere of social protection and insurance, targeted assistance to the population.

Particular attention has been paid to the issues of effective parliamentary control over the practical implementation of agreements at the highest level.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The organization of the Days of Chinese Culture in Uzbekistan last year, as well as the events held in Beijing as part of the Days of Uzbek Culture were noted with satisfaction.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between the countries increased by 50 percent last year, reaching $14 billion. Uzbekistan and China plan to bring this figure to $20 billion, including increasing mutual supplies of high-quality agricultural and industrial goods. The total volume of Chinese investments in Uzbekistan's economy has exceeded $14 billion.