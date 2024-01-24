Uzbekistan discusses expanding joint projects with CITIC

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Uzbekistan discussed joint projects with China International Property Investment Corporation, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during a meeting between president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the head of China's CITIC Corporation Xi Guohua.

The meeting focused on expanding the portfolio of joint projects, primarily in the field of road transport and engineering infrastructure, as well as modernization of irrigation systems in Uzbekistan.

China International Property Investment Corporation is a leading company providing financial services and implementing large industrial and infrastructure projects. CITIC's assets amount to about $1.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, China National Petroleum Corporation and Uzbekistan discussed the implementation of projects on construction of underground gas storage facilities and modernization of gas transportation systems, introduction of modern drilling technologies and training of specialists in the oil and gas industry in Uzbekistan.

In addition, volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China totaled $12.2 billion from January through November 2023, exceeding the same figure in the previous year by 34 percent.