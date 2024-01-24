President of Uzbekistan meets President Xi Jinping

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 24. Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Beijing, Trend reports.

An official welcoming ceremony for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to China, was held at the House of People's Assemblies in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The leaders welcomed members of delegations of the two countries.

Furthermore, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Uzbek president. A military band played the national anthems of Uzbekistan and China.

The President of Uzbekistan is visiting China on January 23-25.