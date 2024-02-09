Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan buys 9 tons of gold in December

Uzbekistan Materials 9 February 2024 08:43 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan buys 9 tons of gold in December

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. In December 2023, Uzbekistan was among the largest buyers of gold in the world, according to the World Gold Council, Trend reports.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan purchased 9 tons of the precious metal during this period.

The top buyers also included Turkey (19 tons), China (9 tons), Qatar (2 tons), Mongolia and the Czech Republic (1 ton each).

It should be noted that Kazakhstan (10 tons) and Kyrgyzstan (2 tons) became the largest sellers of gold in the world at the end of December 2023.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more