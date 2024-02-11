Number of operating enterprises with foreign investment in Uzbekistan exceeded 14,050 units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. As of 1 January 2024, the number of operating enterprises with foreign investment in Uzbekistan exceeded 14,053 units, of which 4,657 are joint ventures and 9,396 –foreign enterprises, according to preliminary data from the Statistics Agency, Trend reports.

Their number by economic sector is reflected in the following form:

in trade – 4,817 units.

in industry – 3,324 units.

in construction – 1,003 units.

in the information and communications industry – 901 units.

in the accommodation and food services industry – 530 units.

in the transportation and storage industry – 484 units.

in agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 472 units.

in the healthcare and social services sector – 188 units.

in other types – 2,334 units.