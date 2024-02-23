Kyrgyz Tez Jet Airlines receives authorization to perform regular flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 23. The Kyrgyz airline TezJet has received permission to perform regular flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Uzaviation Agency (Uzbekistan's Civil Aviation Agency), the authorization was issued on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement on air communication between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to the permit, Tez Jet airline will perform flights on the Osh-Tashkent-Osh and Bishkek-Tashkent-Bishkek routes.

The flights will be operated by RJ-85 and MD-83 aircraft.

Earlier, Uzaviation Agency issued permission to carry out regular flights by Turkish AJet Airlines to Uzbekistan on the Ankara-Tashkent-Ankara route.

The flights will be carried out on B737-800 aircraft.