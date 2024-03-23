President of Uzbekistan expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan has extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the tragic events at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, where dozens of people lost their lives and sustained injuries, Trend reports.

In a statement released by the president’s press service, “the letter notes that Uzbekistan strongly condemns this terrorist act against the civilians”.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed heartfelt support to the loved ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified individual began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that a person dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from a machine gun inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.