Uzbekistan actively participates in Middle Corridor's dev't - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Uzbekistan plays an active role in shaping the further development of the Middle Corridor, political expert and senior researcher of the Institute of State and Law of Uzbekistan's Academy of Sciences, Ravshan Nazarov told Trend.

"Uzbekistan is making significant progress toward this objective. Specifically, Uzbekistan aims to become a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and is actively striving to align its domestic laws and law enforcement procedures with WTO agreements, standards, and guidelines. In order to guarantee market access and increase trade prospects, methodical negotiations with WTO member nations are being conducted concurrently," he said.

According to him, Uzbekistan is actively developing international cooperation, establishing mutually beneficial ties with traditional and new partners around the world. This helps the country expand the geography of its international cooperation and participate in global production and supply chains.

"Also, Uzbekistan is intensifying its economic diplomacy to promote its national interests and protect them in the global arena. The country seeks to strengthen traditional and strategic ties with CIS countries, as well as to develop trade-economic, financial, investment, and technological cooperation with Europe, which contributes to Uzbekistan's multifaceted development," Ravshan Nazarov noted.

He emphasized that the country is strengthening cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region with the aim of increasing exports, nomenclature in regional markets, and attracting large volumes of investment. The expansion of ties with countries in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa continues, within the framework of which new transport and logistics corridors are being formed to facilitate Uzbekistan's access to the world market.

The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and Southern Corridors.

Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching the European continent.

This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.