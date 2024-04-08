Uzbekistan may open embassy in Georgia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan may open its embassy in Georgia, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Tashkent between Georgian Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili and Uzbekistan's lower house Chairman Nuriddinjon Ismailov.



The sides discussed bilateral relations, especially legislative collaboration, trade, and energy.



Both parties underlined that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between the nations and expressed a willingness to strengthen ties.