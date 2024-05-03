Uzbekistan to develop new law on venture capital investments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 3. In order to create favorable conditions for increasing startups, innovative projects, and joint investments, Uzbekistan will develop a new law on venture capital investments, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the second plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors in Uzbekistan.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the activity of the working group, which contributed to the preparation of draft laws on investment and special free zones aimed at improving the investment and business climate in the country.

He also proposed the creation of working groups on the directions and outlined the priorities for further activity by the council.

The president also proposed to pay attention to the issues of wide attraction of internal and external capital in the development of an international financial center that fully meets the requirements of foreign investors and to the implementation of the relevant principles of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development aimed at ensuring stability, transparency, and openness of the economy and the digitalization of the investor relations system.

At the end of the session, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave instructions to approve a specific plan for each project and proposal.