ADB-proposed funding to improve Uzbekistan's water and sanitation infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) proposed to allocate 270 million for climate-resilient water and sanitation services projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to ADB, the project will assist Uzbekistan in addressing climate vulnerabilities and enhancing public health and economic conditions by ensuring inclusive access to safe, reliable, climate-resilient, and sustainable water and sanitation services for the residents of Andijan, Jizzakh, Fergana, and Karakalpakstan.

The project will help upgrade and expand the water and sanitation infrastructure in the project regions, as well as support regional stakeholders in implementing transformational changes.

Meanwhile, the ADB's current sovereign portfolio in Uzbekistan was worth $5.06 billion as of January 2024.

The bank's current sovereign portfolio comprises 32 loans, one grant, and one sovereign guarantee.

The ADB has contributed $11.5 billion in public sector loans, grants, and technical support to Uzbekistan so far, according to the bank's records.