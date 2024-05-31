Uzbekistan's integration into Middle Corridor likely to bolster energy sector - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Uzbekistan's integration into the Middle Corridor, a segment of the Silk Road initiative, could positively impact the development of the energy sector, economist and researcher Ulugbek Kamaletdinov told Trend.

"Today, the Trans-Caspian transport route is fully revealing its potential, contributing to the transportation of energy resources and the development of energy infrastructure in the region," he said.

The expert noted that there have been recent discussions about exporting electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Europe through Azerbaijan. This initiative will strengthen the region's countries as electricity suppliers.

"The unification of the region's energy systems and the export of electricity to Europe offer several advantages. Exporting electricity to Europe allows these countries to diversify their income sources and stimulate economic growth. This is particularly important given Uzbekneftegaz's recent announcement to participate in the Shah Deniz gas field project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. This development opens new opportunities for attracting investment, advancing the energy sector, and creating jobs," Kamaletdinov said.

He stated that expanding sales markets helps reduce dependence on individual markets and diversify income sources, which decreases risks and enhances the sustainability of the region's energy system. However, exporting electricity to Europe will necessitate the development and improvement of transportation infrastructure, including power grids and highways.

"In other words, the success of the Middle Corridor hinges on enhancing the entire logistics infrastructure and ensuring the coherence of the transportation system between China and the European Union. Support from China and the active participation of all involved parties are essential for the project's successful realization," the expert added.

To note, the Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe, while also linking the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

