Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover volume for 5M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $26.7 billion from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this is 3 percent more year-on-year ($25.9 billion in January–May 2023).

The largest trade turnover volume was recorded with China ($5 billion) during this period. Russia ranks second with a total trade turnover volume of $4.7 billion, followed by Kazakhstan ($1.5 billion).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $10.8 billion from January through May 2024, while imports amounted to $15.9 billion.

Among the country's regions, the city of Tashkent accounts for the largest amount of trade turnover, at $10.4 billion, followed by the Tashkent region ($2.2 billion) and the Andijan region ($1.7 billion) during this period.

