Uzbekistan, ADB discuss expanding their partnership in public-private cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed expanding cooperation in regional development and public-private partnerships (PPP), Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norqulov, and Cleo Kawawaki, Head of the Office of Markets Development and Public-Private Partnerships at ADB.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, including the importance of strategic planning for regional development, initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic situation and living standards in various regions, and opportunities for expanding cooperation in the area of Public-Private Partnerships.

Both sides put their cards on the table, underscoring their dedication to taking their partnership to the next level as they move ahead.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the ADB discussed enhancing cooperation in the digital economy. The sides reviewed the matters of increasing public-private partnerships, fostering stronger ties with ADB, and advancing the modernization of the country’s digital infrastructure. The sides also discussed ongoing initiatives in the IT sector, future development plans, tax incentives, and the creation of high-paying technology jobs for the youth.

