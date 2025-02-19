Uzbekistan, France discuss bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan and France discussed bilateral cooperation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports

"I am glad to have a phone conversation with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. We had a comprehensive discussion of the most aspects of bilateral cooperation, the timely implementation of all the agreements between our leaders, and the schedule of upcoming events," he wrote.

The sides also highlighted the unprecedented dynamic ties between Uzbekistan and France, emphasizing the shared historical heritage and the remarkable progress in their relations. Both parties expressed optimism about the promising future of cooperation between the two countries.