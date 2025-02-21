Uzbekistan, Estonia discuss increasing trade turnover volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 21. Uzbekistan and Estonia discussed increasing trade turnover volume, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Dilshod Rasulov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan with Jaap Ora, the newly appointed Ambassador of Estonia to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides focused on key sectors of cooperation such as electrical engineering, tourism, textiles, leather, construction materials, and food industries.

Additionally, the importance of developing transport and logistics services was emphasized, with both parties expressing readiness to implement joint projects and engage in active discussions moving forward.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed to hold a business forum in the fourth quarter of this year, bringing together representatives from the business communities of both Uzbekistan and Estonia.

Earlier, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, signed an agreement on international road transportation of passengers and cargo with Estonia.

Under the document, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan was appointed as the competent body responsible for the implementation of this international treaty.

