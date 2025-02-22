Uzbekistan to implement new energy-saving measures in 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Uzbekistan is gearing up to roll out a host of energy-saving initiatives as the country’s demand keeps climbing the ladder, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting held by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to review energy efficiency proposals.

To improve efficiency, the government plans to modernize outdated infrastructure. The replacement of old water management pumps alone could save 1 billion KWh of electricity annually. Additionally, upgrading heating systems in social institutions and integrating renewable energy sources is expected to save 5 million cubic meters of gas and 15 million KWh of electricity in 2025.

This year’s strategy aims to conserve 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 3.5 billion KWh of electricity. Enterprises will receive scientific recommendations on energy optimization, while large industrial firms will be subject to new energy consumption standards, potentially reducing energy costs by 5-10 percent.

Additional measures include expanding thermal insulation programs for apartment buildings, providing low-interest loans for solar panel installations, and launching a nationwide energy conservation education program inspired by Japanese practices.

Currently, Uzbekistan's energy consumption per unit of GDP is 2.5 times higher than the global average. Electricity losses in distribution networks stand at 14 percent, while natural gas losses exceed 7 percent. Recognizing this, researchers have identified reserves in seven regions that could save 4.6 billion KWh of electricity and 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas.