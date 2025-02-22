Uzbekistan, Estonia explore avenues to broaden their cargo transportation horizons

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Uzbekistan and Estonia discussed increasing cargo transportation volumes through Estonia's ports and storage facilities, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and the newly appointed Ambassador of Estonia to Uzbekistan Jaap Ora.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed prospects for cooperation in the transport sector. They also discussed sharing best practices in the development of digital services and products in the transport sector.

To further strengthen ties in transport and logistics, Ilkhom Makhkamov proposed organizing a Road Show in Estonia and hosting a business forum in Uzbekistan as part of this year’s international events.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Dilshod Rasulov held a meeting with Jaap Ora, where the sides discussed increasing trade turnover volume between both countries. They also focused on key sectors of cooperation such as electrical engineering, tourism, textiles, leather, construction materials, and food industries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel