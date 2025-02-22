Uzbekistan, Spain discuss duty-free trade under GSP+ system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. Uzbekistan and Spain discussed the duty-free trade regime under the GSP+ system of preferences, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and Ricardo Martinez Vazquez, the Ambassador of Spain to Uzbekistan.

The parties also focused on current Uzbek-Spanish cooperation and the organizational aspects of joint events planned for 2025. A wide range of bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment issues were discussed. After reviewing the composition and volumes of mutual trade, both sides agreed on the need to utilize all available opportunities. This includes business missions and greater involvement of new producers from both countries in trade processes.

Investment cooperation continues to grow, with 16 Spanish-funded enterprises successfully operating in Uzbekistan. Additionally, securing financial and technical assistance from the Spanish Fund for the Internationalization of Enterprises (Fondo para la Internacionalización de la Empresa) was highlighted as a promising avenue for joint projects and trade agreements.

Discussions also covered new projects in green energy, transport and logistics, water and agriculture, mining, and metallurgy. As a result, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding cooperation in all areas discussed.

On February 18, the newly appointed Ambassador of Spain to Uzbekistan Ricardo Martinez Vazquez, presented his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

