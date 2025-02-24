Uzbekistan shares imports volume in Jan. 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. As of January 2025, the aggregate value of Uzbekistan's inbound trade reached a substantial $3.2 billion.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency, this figure increased by 4.4 percent compared to January 2024.

The predominant segment of imports comprises machinery and transportation apparatus, accounting for 35.3 percent, followed by industrial commodities at 15.8 percent and chemicals alongside analogous products at 12.8 percent.



In January 2025, the aggregate volume of goods imports experienced an uptick of $43.3 million, culminating in a total of $2.9 billion, whereas the influx of services accounted for $332.8 million.



In January 2025, Uzbekistan engaged in cross-border procurement activities, sourcing goods and services from a diverse portfolio of 137 nations. Over two-thirds of the import volume was sourced from principal partner nations, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Türkiye, South Korea, and India.