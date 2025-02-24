Pakistani PM to pay official visit to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on February 25-26 at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

The agenda of the upcoming summit talks includes issues of further development and expansion of Uzbek-Pakistani relations of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation.

The focus will be on joint plans to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover, strengthen transport interconnectivity and unlock transit potential, and promote cooperation projects in light and leather industries, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, and other sectors of the economy.

Moreover, the issues of activation of cultural, humanitarian, and tourist ties will also be considered. The exchange of views on the current international and regional agenda will take place.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a Joint Declaration and several bilateral documents.

The leaders will also take part in a joint Uzbek-Pakistani business forum as part of the business program of the visit.