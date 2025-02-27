Uzbekistan's Angren seals deal to purchase buses from China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Angren city in Uzbekistan has put pen to paper on a deal to bring in 15 YUTONG buses from China, aiming to give a leg up to its public transportation services, Trend reports.

The contract was signed by ANGREN AVTO GROUP LLC, a company registered in the Tashkent region. The purchase is financed through a bank loan.

The new buses are expected to arrive in the coming days and will be put into operation, aiming to enhance transportation quality for local residents. This initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize public transport in Uzbekistan’s regions.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is gearing up to roll out modern buses to give a much-needed boost to public transportation services in Almalyk, Termez, and Tashkent regions.

As part of the initiative, Olmaliq Trans Service plans to purchase 83 modern buses for Almalyk, while Termiztransportxizmat will acquire 100 buses for nation's Termez.

