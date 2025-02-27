Newly appointed Turkish ambassador presents credentials in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. The newly appointed Ambassador of Türkiye to Uzbekistan, Ufuk Ulutaş, has presented his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

“Uzbekistan and Türkiye continue to actively collaborate not only on a bilateral level but also in expanding regional cooperation. We are certain that our joint efforts will contribute to the prosperity and development of both nations,” he wrote.

The Uzbek Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Ambassador Ulutaş on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

In conjunction with political advancements, the economic interrelations between the two nations are operating at an elevated tier, as evidenced by a trade turnover that attained $212.9 million in January 2025. This represents a decrement of 1.2 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe in the previous fiscal year, with a recorded figure of $215.5 million for January 2024.

